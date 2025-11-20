Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Indian industrialist-turned-author Dinesh Shahra launched two new books dedicated to the 14th Dalai Lama at the Dorje Drak Monastery in Panthaghati, Shimla, drawing praise from the Tibetan community in exile for spreading the spiritual leader's message of peace, compassion and universal harmony.

The two books released include "Secret of Happiness", which Shahra has been launching across India and plans to take globally, and a special coffee-table book commemorating His Holiness the Dalai Lama's 90th birth-year celebrations. 'A Song of Oneness', composed by the author, was also performed with Tibetan Buddhist monks during the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Shahra--known as the pioneer of the Yellow Revolution nutrition movement and author of works on Sanatan wisdom said he considered it a blessing to write about the Dalai Lama.

"I am feeling privileged and happy to be here. I am a student of life. Passion turned into a brand, but compassion turned into purpose," he said, recounting his first meeting with the Dalai Lama 12 years ago in Delhi, which deeply influenced his thinking.

The author said he wants to spread the Dalai Lama's message of peace, love, and compassion to the world.

"I was fortunate enough to meet His Holiness three times. Each time, I felt blessed. My mission now is to take this book across the world. The Dalai Lama gives a message of the oneness of humanity, and my purpose is to bring that message to people. The purpose of life is to be happy; keep yourself happy and let others live happily."

Speaking to ANI after the launch, Shahra said that despite building a business empire of 26 units and over 8,000 employees, he felt a "void" until he rediscovered the value of seva (selfless service) and compassion.

He said his father's teachings transformed his outlook.

"You must do something for others. From self to universal self--that journey gives true fulfilment," he said, adding that he now visits schools and colleges to share the Dalai Lama's message of inner peace and happiness.

Shahra has authored six books so far, including three on Sanatan philosophy--Sanatan Living, Sanatan Leela, and Sanatan Vision --inspired by the Upanishads.

The Tibetan Administration lauds the Indian author's work to spread the peace message of the Dalai Lama.

Lhakpa Tsering, Chief Representative Officer of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in Shimla, praised the initiative, calling it "amazing" that an Indian industrialist had taken upon himself to spread the Dalai Lama's teachings.

"Many writers around the world have written about His Holiness, but it is inspiring to see Dr. Shahra from India doing this. It shows how the Dalai Lama's message of peace, joy and compassion is working. He first met His Holiness at Hotel Taj Mansingh in Delhi and was deeply moved. Since then, he keeps writing, even choreographing a song on oneness. It is going viral online. We are happy he continues to spread the message of love and peace." Said Tsering.

Tibetan Buddhist monks who participated in the event said they felt indebted and spiritually fulfilled to be part of the book release.

Kunga Lama expressed gratitude for the author's dedication to sharing the Dalai Lama's message.

"The purpose of life is to propagate peace and compassion. Negative thoughts keep one in depression; that is why spreading happiness is important. Shahra is helping spread compassion and love through his book. As Buddhists, we believe in spreading compassion always. I enjoyed this program, it feels like my karma from a previous life," said Kunga Lama, the Tibetan Buddhist Monk at Dorjee Drak Monastery. (ANI)

