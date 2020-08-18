New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Mumbai Division of Central Railway has recently procured two 'ninja' UAVs for better security and surveillance in railway areas such as station premises, railway track sections, yards, workshops, etc.

According to an official release, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has planned extensive use of drones for the purpose of railway security. Nine drones have been procured by RPF so far at a cost of Rs 31.87 lakh at South Eastern Railway, Central Railway, Modern Coaching Factory, Raebareli and South Western Railway.

A team of four staff of RPF, Mumbai has been trained for drone flying, surveillance and maintenance. These drones are capable of real-time tracking, video streaming and may be operated on 'automatic fail-safe mode.'

The Central Railway's release stated that the purpose of the drone deployment is to provide a force multiplier and aid to the effectiveness of the security personnel deployed. It can help in the inspection of railway assets and safety of yards, workshops, car sheds, etc.

It can be used to launch surveillance on criminal and anti-social activities like gambling, throwing of garbage, hawking, etc. in railway premises. It may be deployed for data collection. Analysis of such data collected may prove to be extremely useful in vulnerable sections for safe operations of trains.

The drone may be pressed in service at disaster sites for helping in rescue, recovery and restoration and coordinating of efforts of various agencies. (ANI)

