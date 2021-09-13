New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Indian Army personnel conducted combat free fall, special heliborne operations and other defensive manoeuvres on Monday during multi-national military exercise 'Zapad' in Nizhny, Russia, military officials said.

A contingent of 200 personnel of the Indian Army are participating in Zapad that started on September 3 and will end on September 16. Zapad aims to boost anti-terror cooperation between countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed the joint military exercise at Mulino Training Ground of Nizhny on Monday, the military officials stated.

Indian forces, as a part of coalition forces, conducted combat free fall, special heliborne operations and other defensive manoeuvres on Monday, they said.

More than a dozen countries are taking part in Zapad, the officials said.

