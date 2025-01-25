New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that voters should exercise their right to vote by rising above all kinds of "narrow-mindedness, discrimination and temptation." The President said this while addressing the 15th National Voters' Day celebrations in the national capital.

She stated that India's democracy is a unique example for the modern world. Many countries of the world are learning from "our election system and management."

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Slashes Woman's Neck While Having Sex With Her in Kadinamkulam, Flees Scene After Murder; Held From Kottayam.

As per an official release from the President's Secretariat, Murmu also presented the Best Electoral Practices Awards to state and district officials who demonstrated exemplary performance in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections.

She also received the first copy of 'India Votes 2024: A Saga of Democracy' from the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025: Stage Set for 76th R-Day Celebrations in Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu-Led R-Day Parade at Kartavya Path To Showcase India's Cultural Diversity, Progress and Military Prowess.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that it is a "matter of pride for all of us that our democracy is not only the oldest democracy in the world but is also the largest, diverse, young, inclusive and sensitive democracy in the world."

She stated, "Today is also the foundation day of the Election Commission. The Election Commission has completed 75 years of service to our democratic republic. During this period, the Election Commission has successfully conducted 18 Lok Sabha elections and more than 400 Assembly elections. On behalf of all the countrymen and voters, I commend the present and former Election Commissioners, officials and all those involved in the election machinery for ensuring a fair and inclusive election process in these elections."

According to the release, the President said that the impressive glimpse of the country's inclusive democracy is visible in elections. The increasing participation of women in elections is an important sign of the overall development of the society and country.

She noted that the Election Commission has made special efforts to facilitate the voting process for senior voters above 85 years of age, differently-abled voters and tribal voters living in remote areas. In this way, she said, the Election Commission has set a good example of inclusive and sensitive election management.

The release noted that the President emphasized that the ideals and responsibilities associated with voting are the main dimensions of "our democracy." The Voters' Pledge issued by the Election Commission can guide all citizens.

She stated that along with full faith in democracy, voters should also have the firm resolve that they will exercise their right to vote by rising above all kinds of narrow-mindedness, discrimination and temptation. Enlightened voters strengthen our democracy, she added.

Since 2011, National Voters' Day has been observed annually on January 25 to commemorate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. This event aims to underline the centrality of the voter, raise electoral awareness among citizens and inspire their active participation in the democratic process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)