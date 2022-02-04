New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 129.8 crore in the three months ended December 2021.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 620.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Vivo T1 5G Price in India & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

Revenue from operations jumped to Rs 9,294.8 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 4,910 crore in the same period a year ago.

"I am pleased that we were able to report a profit for the third quarter. It demonstrates that our business model is fundamentally strong.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Couple Arrested in Thane by Anti-Evasion Wing for GST Evasion of Rs 12 Crore.

"Our employees have remained a pillar of strength throughout this health crisis and have steadfastly provided superior service to our customers," IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)