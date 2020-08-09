Raipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced the launch of 'Indira Van Mitan Yojana' to make forest-dwellers self-reliant, an official said.

Addressing a function to mark World Tribal Day, observed on August 9, Baghel said, under the scheme, dedicated groups of youth will be constituted in around 10,000 villages in tribal-dominated areas to manage forest-based economic activities.

Also Read | Investigation in Kozhikode Plane Accident Underway, Will Take Some Time to Complete, Says Air India Express: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

"The scheme will open up self-employment opportunities and will bring prosperity to forest dwellers, particularly tribals. Under Indira Van Mitan Yojana, youth groups will look after procurement, processing and marketing of forest produce in scheduled areas. Each group will consist of 10 to 15 members. The scheme aims to associate 19 lakh families from scheduled areas with it," he added.

He said the state planned to set up forest produce processing units in every development block of the scheduled areas, with the estimated cost for setting up each unit being Rs 10 lakh, the CM said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-Law Slams An Article That Claim Bihari Families Are 'Toxic'.

"An amount of Rs 8.50 crore will be made available for forest produce processing units in 85 development blocks. The plantation of fruit-bearing and medicinal plants will be encouraged in forest areas," Baghel said.

He said tribal society was the biggest protector of nature and natural resources, adding that proximity to nature and balanced use of natural resources were essential for the better life of future generations.

Highlighting steps being taken by the ruling Congress for the welfare of tribals, he said earlier seven minor forest produce were being procured by the state government which has now been increased to 31.

He said the area under irrigation in tribal areas, specially in Bastar, was very less, in view of which, the Bodhghat irrigation project (on Indravati river in Bastar) has been started.

"Local tribals will decide the compensation and rehabilitation package of the land coming under submergence area of this project," Baghel said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)