Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) Brigadier Mohammad Usman, famously known as the 'Lion of Nowshera', was remembered on his 113th birth anniversary with the Army and civil administration jointly holding a function in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to pay tributes to him on Tuesday, officials said.

Posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India's second-highest wartime gallantry award, Brigadier Usman laid down his life while valiantly defending Nowshera in Rajouri during the Indo-Pak war of 1947-48.

"The 113th birth anniversary of Brig Usman was commemorated with great reverence and patriotic fervour at Usman Memorial and Community Learning Centre, Jhangar (Nowshera)," a defence spokesman said.

He said the programme commenced with the screening of a documentary highlighting the heroic life, leadership and supreme sacrifice of the fallen officer.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents, civil dignitaries and Army personnel, reflecting the deep respect and pride the region holds for its war hero, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma launched the Vibrant Village Programme 2.0 and led the district in celebrating the 113th birth anniversary of Brig Usman.

The deputy commissioner underscored the significance of the Vibrant Village Programme in transforming the lives of people residing in remote and border areas, reiterating the commitment of the administration to bridge critical gaps in infrastructure and service delivery.

"The supreme sacrifice of Brig Usman is an eternal source of inspiration for all of us," he said, adding, "I extend heartfelt congratulations to his family, the institution he served and the residents of his native place who continue to uphold his legacy with pride."

Later, the deputy commissioner chaired a meeting with district officers, instructing them to identify gaps and improve basic facilities, including drinking water, road connectivity, reading rooms, play zones and dispensary services in the border villages.

