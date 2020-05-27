India News | Indore Collector Issues Order Regarding Opening of Govt, Semi-govt, Corporation Department Offices

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Indore Collector Manish Singh has issued instructions regarding the opening of offices of government, semi-government and corporation departments in the district, with the presence of 100 per cent officers and 50 per cent employees.

Identity cards of all such officers and employees issued by their respective department or office will be considered as curfew pass, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Clarifies With 'Paid Media' Jibe After His Remark on Maharashtra Alliance Sparks Row; Watch Video.

All of them have to follow rules like maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks and gloves, and using hand sanitisers.

Indore on Tuesday reported 79 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the district to 3,182, including 119 deaths, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia. (ANI)

Also Read | Vivo Y70s 5G Smartphone With Exynos 880 SoC & 48MP Triple Rear Camera Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)