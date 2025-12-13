Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): The District and Sessions Court of Indore has sentenced an accused of raping his step-daughter to double life imprisonment under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Public Prosecutor Abhijeet Singh Rathore further detailed the judgment, saying that a specially constituted POCSO court in the District and Sessions Court of Indore, which is a special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, Judge Nausheen Khan delivered an important judgment in a case related to Sections 5, 13, and 14 of the POCSO Act and the IT Act.

Rathore stated, "In this case, a stepfather accused of molesting his stepdaughter has been sentenced to double life imprisonment under different sections."

According to Rathore, the case is focused on a minor girl whose father had passed away, and her mother had remarried another man. Immediately after the marriage, the stepfather began to sexually abuse the girl repeatedly.

He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the abuse.

Rathore said that the stepfather left the home for some time and returned after 1.5 years, only to continue the assault on the minor girl.

"For some time, he was not at home. After 1.5 years, he returned to the house and resumed the abuse. To prevent the matter from becoming public, the stepfather also attempted to blackmail the mother and daughter by making obscene videos of them in a state of nudity, so that the matter would not reach the police," he said.

In this case, Police Inspector Satish Patel conducted a thorough investigation, collected evidence, and presented the charge sheet in court.

Assistant District Public Prosecutor Latika Jamra presented the case in the court. After the examination of all the facts and documents, the court sentenced the stepfather to separate life imprisonments under Sections 5 and 6.

He was also awarded 7 years of rigorous imprisonment under Sections 13 and 14 of the POCSO Act, and 3 years of imprisonment under the IT Act.

A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed, and an order was issued for Rs 3 lakhs in compensation to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme for her mental and physical suffering, Rathore said. (ANI)

