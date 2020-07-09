Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): After 45 new coronavirus cases were reported in the district, Indore's tally has crossed 5,000-mark on Wednesday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.

The total number of cases in Indore has reached 5,043 including 255 deaths.

India's coronavirus count has touched 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged from the disease while one patient has been migrated. (ANI)

