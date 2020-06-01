India News | Indore's COVID-19 Count Rises to 3539; Death Toll Reaches 135

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): With 53 new COVID-19 cases being reported, the count in Indore reached 3,539 on Sunday, according to the District Health Department.

This includes 1,990 cured and discharged patients, 1,414 cases that are currently being treated, and 135 deaths due to the infection, according to the daily bulletin.

Also Read | BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Motorcycles Launched; Priced in India at Rs 1.63 Lakh & Rs 1.74 Lakh.

According to the Madhya Pradesh, Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 8,089 in the state on Sunday. Indore is the worst-affected district in the state by the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)