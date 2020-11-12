New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Industrial production remained flat at 0.2 per cent growth in September, despite higher output of mining and power generation sectors, official data showed on Thursday.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 0.6 per cent.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh HC Dismisses Ekta Kapoor’s Petition To Quash FIR Against Her Web-Series.

The output of mining and power segments grew at 1.4 per cent and 4.9 per cent, respectively.

The IIP had contracted by 4.6 per cent in September 2019.

Also Read | Varavara Rao Denied Bail, Bombay High Court Allows His Medical Examination by Private Doctors.

With the gradual relaxation of restrictions, there has been a relative improvement in the economic activities by varying degrees as well as in data reporting, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement.

It may not be appropriate to compare the IIP in the post-pandemic months with the IIP for months preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)