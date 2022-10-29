Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) The number of arrests in connection with the kidnapping of a two-month old girl from south Mumbai earlier this week, who was later rescued by the police, has reached four with the nabbing of two persons over the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

Santosh Dhumale (30) was arrested from Dharavi on Friday, while one Bhimshappa Shaniwar, who had allegedly bought a one-and-half-month-old girl from the former for Rs 3 lakh, was also held by Azad Maidan police some time later, he said.

Dhumale, from whom an infant was rescued, was working as paramedic in a civil hospital in central Mumbai, he added.

The probe into this racket began after a two-month-old girl was kidnapped from the pavement near St Xavier's High School in Lokmanya Tilak Marg area near CSMT on Wednesday, he said.

A couple was held for the incident hours later that day and the child was reunited with her parents at a press conference addressed by police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

Dhumale's name cropped up during the interrogation of the couple and he is accused of giving the latter Rs 60,000 to abduct the child, the official said.

Giving details about Bhimshappa Shaniwar's role, the official said a probe was underway to find out the antecedents of the child he had bought from Dhumale for Rs 3 lakh.

"This child was recovered from Dhumale. It seems the infant was abducted from some area outside Mumbai and a search was on to trace her parents, the official added.

"So far, we have arrested four persons in the case. The infant recovered from Dhumale is being looked after at a children's care home," the official informed.

