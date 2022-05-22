Jammu, May 22 (PTI) A 10-month-old child was among the two people killed while seven others sustained injuries after their car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

They were plying from Sanasar in Ramban to Kastigarh village in Doda district. The driver of the the private car lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve in Batote-Kud area in the evening, resulting in the accident, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Loan Recovery Agents Booked for Circulating Morphed Pictures of Vikhroli Woman to Family, and Colleagues.

The officials identified the deceased as Sara Begum (51) and the child Ayat. They died on the spot. Of the seven injured, the condition of a four-year-old boy and four women was critical, they added.

"All the injured were referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment," an official said.

Also Read | Punjab: Six-Year-Old Boy Rithik Roshan Pulled Out Dead From 100-Foot-Deep Borewell in Hoshiarpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)