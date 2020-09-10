Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 10 (ANI): An injured crocodile that had wandered from its natural habitat and was roaming in a residential area at Tarsali in Gujarat's Vadodara district was rescued by the Wildlife Rescue Trust and the forest department late on Tuesday night.

According to Arvind Pawar, a member of the Wildlife Rescue trust, the crocodile was found in the residential Tarsali area of the district with an injury on its tail.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 23,816 COVID-19 Cases; States Coronavirus Tally Crosses 9.6 Lakh-Mark.

"We were informed about this incident late last night by locals and reached the site with an official from the forest department. The reptile was roaming on the streets. We managed to get a hold of it after much struggle," Pawar told ANI.

He further informed that the same crocodile had been found in the Tarsali area around six months ago.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Blocks 38 Facebook, 49 Twitter And 21 Youtube Accounts For Spreading Rumours About COVID-19.

"The creature has been handed over to the forest department which will conduct a medical checkup and later release it in its natural habitat," Pawar added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)