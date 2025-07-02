New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Indian Navy commissioned INS Tamal (F 71) on July 1 at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad, Russia, in the presence of Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, V Adm Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, and VAdm Sergie Lipin, Commander of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Federation Navy, were also present on the occasion, along with other senior officials from the Indian and Russian Governments, Navies, and industries.

INS Tamal is the eighth multi-role stealth frigate in the series of Project 1135.6 and the second of the additional follow-on Tushil class of ships. The first ship of the Tushil class (INS Tushil) was commissioned on 09 Dec 24 in the presence of the Honourable Raksha Mantri. All seven ships inducted thus far are part of the Western Fleet - 'The Sword Arm' of the Indian Navy under the Western Naval Command. This ceremony marks the formal induction of INS Tamal into the Indian Navy. The ship is commanded by Capt Sridhar Tata, a gunnery and missile warfare specialist.

The ceremony kicked off with an impressive joint Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the ship's crew and Russia's Baltic Naval Fleet. The ceremony was declared open by Mr Andrey Sergeyvich Puchkov, Director General of United Shipbuilding Corporation. In his speech, Mikhaeeiilv Babich, Deputy Director General of the Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation, spoke about the maritime technological cooperation between the Indian and Russian navies and its growing future trajectory.

This was followed by addresses of senior Russian government dignitaries and V Adm R Swaminathan, CWP&A, who highlighted the commissioning of Tamal as symbolic of the strategic partnership between India and Russia. It also exemplifies the collaborative strength and the ability to dovetail the technologies of both nations into one combat platform. He commented that the Indo-Russian strategic partnership has stood the test of time, with Tamal being the 51st ship being produced under this collaborative effort in the past 65 years.

He congratulated all those involved in the project, especially the shipyard workers, Indian and Russian OEMs, for their excellent workmanship and flawless integration of indigenous systems, contributing handsomely to the Aatmanirbhar and Make in India initiative of the GOI.

This was followed by the signing of the Delivery Act by the Commanding Officer Designate and Mr Sergey Kupriynav, Director General of the Russian Naval Department, formalising the transfer of the ship to the Indian Navy.

The next ceremony involved the lowering of the Russian Navy flag, followed by the reading of the Commissioning Warrant issued by the Chief of the Naval Staff to the Commanding Officer. The Indian Naval ensign was hoisted in the presence of distinguished guests, accompanied by the national anthem and a ceremonial salute by the 'Colour Guard' proudly presented by the Crew.

Simultaneously, the ship's commissioning pennant was also hoisted, signifying its induction into active Naval service. The pennant will remain aflutter till the time the ship remains in commission.

In his address, the Chief Guest, V Adm Sanjay Jasjit Singh, noted that the commissioning of Tamal into the Indian Navy marked a significant milestone in the country's maritime defence capabilities and Indo-Russian Cooperation.

He commented that INS Tamal joins the illustrious list of Talwar, Teg, and Tushil class of ships, renowned for their dependability and prowess. The CinC congratulated the crew and Yantar Shipyard for their efforts in making the commissioning ceremony impressive and memorable. He extended his appreciation to the Russian Ministry of Defence, FSMTC, Rosoboronexport, United Shipping Corporation, Yantar Shipyard, and the Warship Overseeing Team for their relentless efforts in building the warship.

"The commissioning of versatile platforms like INS Tamal enhances the Indian Navy's reach, responsiveness, and resilience," he said.

He added, " I am confident that the ship will prove its mettle as a force multiplier in our operational architecture, towards safeguarding national maritime interests and promoting maritime security. "

The Chief guest also acknowledged the Russian Navy and Baltic Fleet for their role in bringing Tamal to its full combat capability and appreciated the commissioning crew for their dedication and professionalism. He remarked that, though being built in Russia, the ship has 26% indigenous components, including the BrahMos long-range cruise missile and Humsa-NG Sonar system.

The construction of the next two ships of the class in India further enhances the scope, potential and wide horizon in harnessing and synergising mutual strengths and joint capabilities. He concluded his address by emphasising that the Indian Navy stands as a credible, capable, cohesive, and future-ready force ready to meet any challenges anytime, anywhere.

The Chief Guest was shown around the ship by the Commanding Officer and explained the various upgrades made by the ship in addressing the challenges faced by her sister ships and advancements as compared to the previous classes of ships. This was followed by souvenir exchange before signing the visitors' book. He then proceeded to interact with the guests and dignitaries at High Tea.

INS Tamal is a formidable moving fortress at sea and is designed for blue-water operations across the spectrum of naval warfare in all four dimensions, i.e., air, surface, underwater, and electromagnetic. The ship was launched on 24 February 2022.

She sailed for her maiden sea trials in November 2024, and completed an exhaustive schedule of Factory Trials, State Committee Trials and the Delivery Acceptance Trials, both in harbour and at sea, by Jun 2025. The ship has successfully conducted a trial firing of all its Russian weapon systems, including the vertically launched surface-to-air missile Shtil-1, artillery weapons, and torpedoes.

Tamal punches well above her weight with dual-role BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, vertically launched surface-to-air rockets with extended ranges, the standard 30 MM Close-in Weapon System, the 100 MM Main gun and very potent ASW rockets and heavyweight torpedoes. Tamal is an amalgamation of Indian and Russian technologies with a host of state-of-the-art communication and network-centric operational capabilities.

The complement of advanced electronic warfare suite and advanced EO/IR systems adds ears and eyes to this potent platform. The highly versatile combat management system fuses all weapons and sensors into an effective fighting machine. The ship is also capable of embarking the upgraded Anti-submarine and Airborne Early Warning helicopters, the Kamov 28 and Kamov 31, which are formidable force multipliers.

The ship has been equipped with complex automated systems for nuclear, biological and chemical defence, including damage control and fire-fighting that can be operated centrally from sheltered posts. These complex systems aid in minimising casualties, achieve rapid restoration of combat effectiveness, and enhance combat capability and survivability.

INS Tamal is manned by a crew of about 250 sailors and 26 officers. The officers and sailors of this ship embody the ships motto - Sarvatra Sarvada Vijaya (Victory always everywhere), signifying Tamal's undying commitment to operational excellence in every mission, complementing Indian Navy's motto 'Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Ready Force Safeguarding National Maritime Interests - Anytime, Anywhere'.

The ship will soon embark on her maiden passage back to her homeport of Karwar in Karnataka. Tamal will touch various ports enroute and showcase her combat prowess. It would reach India in combat-ready condition, set to dominate the maritime space. (ANI)

