New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support the nation's fight against coronavirus, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash on Monday arrived in Mumbai with 40 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Qatar.

"As part of ongoing COVID relief Operation 'Samudra Setu II', INS Tarkash with two Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) containers of 20 MT each (from Qatar), 760 oxygen cylinders and 10 oxygen concentrators (from Bahrain) embarked arrived at Mumbai on May 24," an official statement from Indian Navy said.

Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting oxygen requirements in view of the surge in cases of COVID-19.

Under Operation Samudra Setu II INS Kochi and INS Tabar ships reached India with the cumulative consignment of 100 MT LMO in five containers and 1200 Oxygen cylinders on May 11.Similarly, INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam with eight cryogenic oxygen tanks and approximately 4,000 oxygen cylinders along with other critical medical equipment/supplies from Singapore on May 10.With 4,454 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, India's official death toll due to COVID-19 has reached over 3 lakh. The country saw 2,22,315 new cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

