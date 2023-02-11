Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma on Saturday said that investors are eager to invest in Bundelkhand as the Yogi government has given "lifeblood" to the backward region.

Proposals worth more than 1.88 lakh crore were received in Bundelkhand's Jhansi district, while MoUs worth 1.35 lakh crore were also signed, said the minister while addressing the 'Handloom and Textiles Session: Weaving India's Growth Story' as the chief guest on the second day of the Global Investors Summit 2023 at Dadhichi Hangar-2 here on Saturday.

"The Yogi government gave lifeblood to the backward Bundelkhand. Investors are eager to enter there," he added.

The Bundelkhand region has drawn bulk investment proposals at the Jhansi Investors Summit on January 25. Apart from investors and delegates, the summit also featured Union Minister Verma.

"Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh become Uttam Pradesh. UP emerged with opportunities to set up new industries," the Union minister said, adding even the mafia acknowledge Yogi's good governance.

Previously, the investors used to point out that "they required the best of roads so that they could invest. Now their requirements have been fulfilled by the Uttar Pradesh Government," he said.

"By investing more than what the CM's target investment was, the investors expressed their desire to invest in UP. More than 8 thousand products are being produced in MSMEs and 11 crore people are engaged in the sector," said the MSME Minister.

"If any industrialist in the country and state needs help in MSME, then the UP is available to lend a hand. UP CM is also working diligently for the "developed India in 2047" dream of PM Modi," he said.

State Government's MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan highlighted that UP is a state with possibilities. UP is reaching the top under the leadership of CM Yogi. In the purview of improved law and order, infrastructure and development, the attraction of investors towards Uttar Pradesh has increased.

"When GIS was planned, the set target was Rs 10 lakh crore. When the CM sent a team to nine countries, there was enthusiasm in the whole world. Due to this, we received investment proposals of 33 lakh crore, much higher than the target," he added.

After coming to power in 2017, the Yogi government provided employment opportunities to the youth. Many types of subsidies were also given in the MSME sector. An online portal was created so that everyone gets access to the facilities. The entrepreneurs were called upon to contribute in making Uttar Pradesh the best state.

Dr. Arindam Basu, Director General, NITRA, Ajay Sardana, Reliance Industries Limited, Harish Kumar Chatterjee, Vice President, Raymond Limited, Lalit Thukral, President, Noida April Export Cluster, Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, TT Limited, CMO Grasim Industries Limited, Manmohan Singh also attended the session. (ANI)

