New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) IRS officer Pradeep Singh ranked first while Pratibha Verma topped among the women in the list of 829 candidates who have qualified for the prestigious civil services in the results announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday.

The top three rank holders -- Singh, Jatin Kishore and Verma -- are serving officers. Singh is a resident of Haryana, while Kishore hails from Delhi and Verma is from Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: No Curfew in Srinagar On August 4-5, Order Withdrawn by Govt Amid Criticism.

Among those who have qualified, at least 12 are from Jammu and Kashmir. Six of these candidates hail from Kashmir, including Nadia Beigh from remote Kupwara district who secured 350th rank.

Hardwork, consistency and support of family were key to their success, many of the candidates said.

Also Read | Beirut | Explosion Rocks City Ahead of Hariri Verdict: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders congratulated the successful candidates.

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said in a statement, announcing the results of the civil services examination 2019.

"I did not expect that I would get first rank. It is like a dream come true. It is a pleasant surprise for me. I always wanted to be an IAS officer. I would like to work for the deprived sections of society," Pradeep Singh, 29, told PTI on phone from his home in Sonipat.

Singh, a 2019-batch Indian Revenue Service (customs and central excise) officer, is undergoing probation at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Faridabad.

He made through to the top rank in his fourth attempt. Singh had got 260th rank in the 2018 exams, results of which were declared last year.

Singh said there were times when he felt that he was losing focus, but his father, a farmer, kept motivating him.

He said his main emphasis would be on improving education and farm sectors as he has become part of the most sought-after Indian Administrative Service.

"I have opted for my home state Haryana as the preferred cadre state for the IAS. I am happy that I will now get the chance to work for my state,” said Singh.

“My parents motivated me a lot to be part of the civil services. It is because of them that I would get into IAS now,” he said.

His elder brother works as a surveyor and his younger sister is studying.

Second-rank holder Kishore is a 2018-batch officer of Indian Economic Service (IES) and currently posted as Assistant Director in the Ministry of Rural Development here.

“It was my second attempt in the civil services examination. I am happy to have got second rank,” he told PTI.

Kishore, 26, said education and environment would be his areas of focus. He is a native of Delhi.

Verma, an officer of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), said she wanted to become an IAS officer since her childhood.

“I was inspired by the way IAS officers act as the first responder at the time of any crisis. They are always on the frontline at the time of difficult situations. That is why I decided to prepare again for the exam (after getting selected in the IRS),” she said.

Verma had got 489 rank in the civil services exam 2018.

“I would like to work for women empowerment and children-related issues, especially in my home state Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

Verma, who hails from Sultanpur in UP, said her parents played an important role in motivating her for the civil services.

Her father Shivansh Verma is the principal of Babu Bhagwandas Adarsh Inter College of Sultanpur while her mother Usha Verma is headmistress of primary school there.

Vishakha Yadav, daughter of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police, has secured sixth rank in the exam.

“Congratulations to Vishakha Yadav, D/o ASI Rajkumar Yadav, for securing Rank 6 in #UPSC2020. ASI Rajkumar works in the Personnel Section of DCP Office, Dwarka Distt. and the Delhi Police family celebrates this joyous occasion. You have made us all proud Vishakha!,” tweeted Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka.

Beigh from Kupwara hoped that more people will be be inspired by her success.

“It has been a daunting journey. It was my second attempt. I could not pass the prelims in 2018. Prayers of several people were with me and I want to thank all of them,” she said.

Beigh said nothing was impossible if one focuses on goal and works hard.

“I hope many people will be inspired by my success. I want to say that nothing is impossible in the world. If you focus on a goal and work hard for something, you will achieve it. It was my dream and I worked very hard. I feel very happy,” she said.

The successful candidates from Kashmir Valley include Asif Yousuf Tantray from south Kashmir's Kulgam (328 rank) and Aftab Rasool from Trehgam Kupwara (412 rank).

Of the total qualified candidates, 304 are from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, according to the UPSC.

The details on the total number of men and women candidates selected in the civil services examination-2019 were not available. The UPSC did not share the total number of candidates who appeared in the preliminary, main and in the interview as part of the three-tier selection process.

A total of 182 other candidates have been put in the reserve list, it said.

The selection has been made against 927 vacancies reported by the government.

"The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld,” the UPSC said.

A total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) were selected in the civil services 2018 exam.

As many as 10,65,552 candidates hd applied for the civil services examination 2018, out of which 4,93,972 candidates had actually appeared.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier civil services. Lakhs of people appear for the prestigious examination.

Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitment on the working days between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos. 011- 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543, the Commission said.

The UPSC has a facilitation counter near examination hall on its campus here, it said.

Results will also be available on the UPSC's website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in.

“Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of results,” it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)