New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Pakistan High Commission on Saturday said it has issued visas to the Indian Davis Cup team and its support staff for travelling to Islamabad for the world group play-off matches.

The matches are scheduled to be held in Islamabad on February 3 and 4.

"Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued visas to Indian Davis Cup team, including the support staff, to play the Davis Cup World Group-one playoff tie between Pakistan and India," the mission said.

