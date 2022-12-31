New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday asked WhatsApp to fix an incorrect map of India shown in a video tweeted by the messaging platform.

The Minister also made it clear that "all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps".

Also Read | Russian Refugee and Putin's Critic Andrew Glagolev Found Begging at Bhubaneswar Railway Station; Detained by Odisha Police.

"Dear @WhatsApp - Request that you pls fix the India map error asap"," Chandrasekhar tweeted immediately after the Meta-owned messaging platform put out a New Year-related tweet showing a wrong map of India.

The video post by WhatsApp about a New Year eve livestream depicted the globe that showed an incorrect map of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Year Celebration Live Streaming Link Shows Incorrect Map of India, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Tells To Fix Immediately.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)