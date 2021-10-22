Champion Horse awarded ITBP AT medal for her scintillating show during National Equestrian Championships

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Sanjay Arora on Friday awarded special medals to its best dog and horse for having a commendable service.

ITBP service K9 (ISK) Snowy-Malinois and the Champion-Horse were awarded at the annual DG's parade held at 39th Battalion ITBP in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Snowy, an 8-year-old K9, was awarded a special K9 medal for detecting improvised explosive device (IED)s well in time to save precious lives in different explosives detection duties including one IED in Bakarkatta with the troops of 40th Battalion ITBP in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh in September 2021.

The majestic and Champion Horse, aged 11 years, has also been awarded the ITBP AT medal for her scintillating show during National Equestrian Championships and leading the Force Mounted Parades as a representative of all the loyal ponies and mules engaged in logistic support duties in blood-freezing bone-chilling high altitude border areas.

ITBP started awarding its best dog and best horse medals in 2016. (ANI)

