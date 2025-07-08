New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday announced that Income Tax Office (ITO) will be waterlogging-free now.

Verma was on an inspection visit along with Lt Governor V K Saxena to ITO and the recently inaugurated Sadbhavna Park near the area.

Also Read | Is the Election Commission Quietly Stripping Voting Rights From the Poor in Bihar? EC Fact Check Calls Sagarika Ghose's Claims Misleading.

"ITO will no longer represent waterlogging but stand as a model of a sustainable solution. I congratulate our engineers and officials who worked tirelessly on the ground to make this transformation possible," Verma said.

The drains in the area were completely redesigned, new drainage lines were laid at several points and the entire water disposal system was equipped with high-capacity pumps and a sensor-based automated control mechanism, he added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Enjoys Indian Classical Music Performance With Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva During Ceremonial Welcome in Brasilia (Watch Video).

Following the ITO inspection, the LG and the minister visited the DDA-developed Sadbhawana Park in East Delhi.

According to the minister, the park's most notable feature is the advanced Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) built beneath it.

"The STP treats wastewater collected from the surrounding area, which is then reused for the park's irrigation and maintenance," Verma added.

"Sadbhawana Park offers a glimpse into Delhi's future where development goes hand-in-hand with environmental sustainability," LG Saxena said.

"Through this STP, not only are we scientifically treating wastewater but we are also saving thousands of litres of potable water every day," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)