Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): In a major action against narco-terror networks, Anantnag Police have attached immovable property belonging to an accused involved in unlawful activities, stated a release.

The property attachment is linked to FIR No. 57/2024, registered under Sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, 39 of the UA(P) Act, Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Mattan.

The attached property comprises a double-storied residential house constructed on 1501 sq. ft. of land, bearing plot No. 49, LIG, Phase 2nd, Tawi Vihar, Sidra, Jammu.

The property, valued at approximately Rs 2 crores, stands in the name of the accused Firdous Ahmad Bhat, son of Wali Mohammad Bhat, resident of Hugam Srigufwara.

This attachment has been executed under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following due legal process. It forms part of the sustained crackdown on individuals and assets linked with unlawful and anti-national activities.

Police reiterates its commitment to safeguarding public safety, maintaining peace, and upholding the rule of law.

A day earlier, the Handwara Police attached a residential house belonging to a notorious drug peddler in Handwara.

The peddler was identified as Mohd Akbar Malik, son of Mohd Abdullah Malik, a resident of Guloora Langate. The action was taken in connection with Case FIR No. 31/2022 under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Handwara.

The attached property, identified as proceeds of crime derived from the narcotic trade, has been seized under relevant legal provisions, police said.

This decisive step reflects the firm commitment of Handwara Police to decimate drug peddling networks and dismantle their financial gains.

By targeting and attaching properties acquired through illicit means, police aim to deliver a strong message of deterrence to those involved in drug trafficking.

Such actions not only curb the financial incentives behind the drug trade but also help in safeguarding the youth from falling prey to the menace of narcotics. (ANI)

