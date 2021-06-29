Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): Continuing its efforts to fight against the COVID pandemic and look after the medical requirements of livestock and cattle belonging to Gujjars and Bakarwals, the Indian Army carried out a mobile medical and veterinary camp in the higher reaches of Pir Panjal Ranges in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

The Army conducted the camp along with veterinary doctors in Rajouri's Kandi on Monday.

The team of medical officers from the Army, Zahida Kouser from Kalakot, and veterinary doctors Vikas Khajuria and Dr Shah Riaz of Rajouri district, moved to various seasonal settlements of migratory population and provided medical and veterinary assistance at the doorsteps by visiting their Dhoks.

A total of 95 patients, 250 sheep, 100 horses, 130 cows, 32 oxen, and 112 buffalos benefitted from the initiative.

The camp was organised mainly with an aim to attend to the medical requirements of cattle and domestic animals reared by the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities.

During this camp, children have also been distributed stationery items. The entire activity was carried out keeping the strict COVID protocols in mind.

This event also gave an opportunity to spread awareness amongst the populace on COVID protection and the importance of COVID vaccination. (ANI)

