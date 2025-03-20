Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday passed grants of more than Rs 85,430 crore for 13 departments, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighting the economic disparities that the region's youth faces as compared to others in the country.

Of the total grant, the General Administration Department got Rs 594.31 crore, Planning and Finance got Rs 560.09 crore and Rs 62,703.47 crore, and Parliamentary Affairs, Law, and Revenue got Rs 70.83 crore, Rs 762.84 crore, and Rs 810.73 crore for Revenue.

Housing & Urban Development, Tourism, and Hospitality, Protocol & Estates got Rs 4,061.30 crore, Rs 612.80 crore, and Rs 466.83 crore.

Culture and Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction received Rs 204.59 crore and Rs 1,963.69 crore, in that order.

The grants, introduced by Abdullah on Tuesday, were passed after three days of extensive discussions in the House.

On Thursday, Abdullah began his speech with a Kashmiri proverb: "Winter will pass, the snow will melt, and spring will come again."

Responding to discussions on the demands for grants, he acknowledged concerns raised by members, and highlighted economic disparities and employment challenges, particularly by the local youth.

"If four people from Haryana can work here, then ensure the same opportunities exist for our people in Haryana, Himachal, and beyond. Setting up industries in Himachal is difficult due to strict local policies. In contrast, we have no such restrictions," he said.

Speaking on urban infrastructure, Abdullah said, "We built footpaths, yet people still walk on roads. We created cycle tracks, but motorcycles now occupy them. We constructed multi-level parking facilities, yet vehicles remain parked on the streets. Infrastructure alone is not enough. We need a collective shift in mindset."

He also stressed the importance of decongesting cities through planned residential townships.

"We are not settling outsiders. When your government spoke of New Srinagar and New Jammu, no one objected. Our goal remains the same — to develop new residential areas and prevent urban decay," he said.

He said restoration efforts are on at 33 heritage sites across the Union Territory with a budget of Rs 65 crore, and 73 more sites will undergo a sprucing up at a cost of Rs 170 crore.

"Heritage defines our identity. Projects like the Mubarak Mandi restoration must be completed soon. We cannot allow history to fade," he said.

Abdullah stressed on the need for efficient governance and accountability in planning and finance. "The Planning department's role is crucial. It is not just about drafting policies but ensuring their execution. We must reconsider the decision to merge planning with finance and restore its independent role."

Speaking about properties lost after the reorganisation of J-K and Ladakh, he said, "The properties that are gone cannot be reclaimed, but we must make the best use of those that remain."

A structure in Sector 17, Chandigarh, is being converted into a state guest house at a cost of Rs 13 crore and will cater to patients, students, and public representatives, the CM said.

Abdullah also spoke about the importance of going vertical due to space constraints, and cited as example Motibagh in south Delhi. He said there is an acute shortage of government accommodations, forcing many MLAs and ministers to seek private housing or live below their entitlement.

All the same, he condemned unauthorised occupation. "There are individuals who exceed their entitlement, and some who have no entitlement yet refuse to vacate. We are working towards enforcing discipline in this regard."

Asked about government spending on chartered planes, Abdullah said the government spent Rs 15 crore over three years on such travel.

He also chastised the mismanagement of a small aircraft.

"The plane purchased with taxpayers' money was left abandoned at Jammu Airport for five years, exposed to the vagaries of weather. This was an unnecessary and avoidable waste," he said.

Abdullah said building gondola alone won't bring tourists and harped on an infrastructural overhaul.

"Building a gondola does not guarantee tourists will come. We need comprehensive infrastructure development," he said, as he he flagged several MLAs' requests for gondola in their constituencies.

