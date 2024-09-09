Bishnah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): After being announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bishnah Assembly constituency, Dr Rajeev Bhagat on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among other leaders, and encouraged youth to focus on sports.

"I thank PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah... for the opportunity given to me. I appeal to the youth to focus on sports and I will do everything in my capacity for the youth," Dr Rajeev Bhagat told ANI.

He also exuded confidence in the BJP's victory in the assembly elections.

Earlier, BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh said that situation has changed in the poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir and said today everyone is hoisting the tiranga at their home in the Union Territory.

The BJP leader also recalled how the Omar Abdullah-led government stopped BJP leaders from hoisting the flag at Lal Chowk in 2011.

He also slammed National Conference Vice- President Omar Abdulah over his remarks on the execution of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will be conducted on October 8.

There are a total number of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which seven seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

The National Conference and the Congress have forged a pre-poll alliance days ahead of the polls.

According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors.

These are the first assembly elections to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12. (ANI)

