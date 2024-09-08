Imphal, September 8: Women in Imphal organised a protest rally on Sunday against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre as the crisis continues to grip Manipur after starting more than a year ago. The protestors were seen holding fire torches and raising slogans against the government, demanding action over the continuing violence in the state.

Earlier in the day, Seram Rojesh, convener of the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee, condemned the violence in the state and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and intervene in the matter. Chief Minister N Biren Singh earlier in the day handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the family of people killed. Manipur: 5 Killed in Fresh Violence in Jiribam; 3 Bunkers of Militants Destroyed in Churachandpur.

In a post on X, Manipur CM said, "Representatives of the JAC against the brutal killing of (L) Ngangbam (O) Surbala Devi by Kuki militants at Koutruk called on me at my Secretariat. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs has been handed over to the bereaved family as a small gesture from the government, recognizing the deep loss they have endured. While no financial assistance can truly compensate for the life lost, it is our responsibility to stand by the affected families and offer them support in these difficult times."

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accompanied by 18 MLAs, met with Governor L Acharya on Sunday morning amid the fresh incident of violence in the state. The Chief Minister and the MLAs, including Ministers Basanta, Ranjan, Susindro, Govindas, Awangbow Newmai, Kashim Vashum, and MLAs Loken, Kongkhan Robindro, and Nalini, among others, held a meeting with the Governor. Manipur Violence: CM N Biren Singh Meets Governor L Acharya Amid Fresh Incidents of Violence in State That Killed 7 People (Watch Video).

Kuki militants reportedly deployed long-range rockets at two locations in civilian areas, killing a 78-year-old man, identified as RK Rabei, and injuring six others in Bishnupur, as confirmed by Manipur Police on Saturday.The district magistrate has issued prohibitory orders, restricting assemblies of more than five people and the carrying of arms and ammunition.

