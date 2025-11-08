Budgam, November 8: In a major operation to dismantle terror support networks, Budgam Police of Jammu and Kashmir launched a district-wide crackdown on Jammu and Kashmir residents operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (JKNOP).

According to an official release, acting on specific intelligence inputs, multiple Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were conducted in the Khansahib, Beerwah, and Budgam areas, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, funding, and promoting terrorist activities at the behest of their relatives based across the border. Narco-Terror Funding Case: ED Raids 6 Locations in Jammu and Kashmir; Ex-Minister Jatinder Singh’s House Among Those Searched.

Several relatives and associates of active JKNOP members were booked under relevant legal provisions for their continued involvement in anti-national activities, including providing logistical support, spreading propaganda and aiding recruitment. Digital devices and incriminating material were also seized during the raids.

Budgam Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the district, asserting that operations against terror networks and their support structures will continue until they are completely dismantled. Meanwhile, in a major operation aimed at dismantling the ecosystem of terror and subversive activities in the district, Kulgam Police on Saturday launched a massive crackdown on J-K Nationals Operating from Pakistan/Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). J-K: 'Darbar Move' Tradition Restored After Four-year Break; CM Abdullah Inspects Secretariat in Jammu.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, multiple Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were carried out in several parts of the district, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, funding, and promoting terror activities at the behest of their relatives currently based across the border. During the operation, several relatives and associates of active JKNOP members were arrested under relevant provisions of law for their continued involvement in anti-national activities, including logistical support, propaganda distribution, and aiding recruitment. Digital devices and incriminating materials were also seized during the raids.

Kulgam Police has reiterated its commitment to uphold peace and security in the district, stating that operations against the terror support network will continue to ensure its complete dismantling. Earlier, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Chhatru in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)