Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Jammu and Kashmir minister Shakti Raj Parihar has expressed strong confidence in the party's performance in the ongoing elections, particularly in the Nagrota and Budgam constituencies.

Addressing mediapersons here, Parihar said that the BJP will lead with a clear and convincing margin in Nagrota, where the people have shown tremendous faith in the leadership and policies of the party. Speaking about Budgam, he added that BJP workers have put in tireless efforts at the grassroots level, reaching every household and highlighting the party's vision for development and peace.

He took a sharp dig at the National Conference (NC), accusing it of failing the people over the years.

"The NC has done nothing for the welfare of common citizens. The public is now aware and will vote for progress, not empty promises," Parihar stated, according to an official statement.

Parihar also condemned the recent blast in Delhi, calling it a "cowardly act against humanity." He said such acts cannot weaken India's unity and resolve, and urged the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

Reaffirming BJP's commitment, the Doda MLA said that the party stands for development, transparency, and a corruption-free system, and the people's verdict will once again prove their trust in Prime Minister.

Earlier on November 11, as Bihar went to polls in the second phase of elections, 8 assembly segments in 6 states and 1 union territory saw bypolls happen for their respective vacant seats.

In JK, a turnout of 34.47 per cent was recorded in Nagrota, while Budgam recorded a turnout of 21.74 per cent upto 11 am on Tuesday.

In Jammu and Kashmir, polling for the bye-elections was held in Budgam following Omar Abdullah's resignation from the constituency. Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency and vacate Budgam after winning both the seats in the 2024 assembly elections.

Nagrota seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana last year. Rana passed away within a fortnight of taking the oath.

The counting of votes for the assembly bypolls will take place on November 14, along with when the counting of Bihar assembly elections. (ANI)

