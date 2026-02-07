Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): During his visit to forward areas in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir today, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the operational preparedness of troops deployed in the area and interacted with personnel at forward locations.

He commended the troops for their high morale and operational readiness.

According to an official release, during the visit, the Army Chief also stopped at Kamsar village in Poonch, where he met Subedar (Honorary Captain) Parvez Ahmed (Retired) of 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. General Dwivedi and the veteran JCO had served together on multiple occasions, including during the period when the Army Chief commanded the battalion between 2002 and 2005.

Sub Parvez Ahmed joined the Indian Army in March 1991 and retired in March 2019 after 28 years of service. Over the course of his career, he served extensively in operational and instructional roles, including tenures as an instructor at training establishments. He also excelled in various specialised courses and was awarded for his service.

Following his retirement, Sub Parvez Ahmed remained actively engaged with the local community. During Operation Sindoor, he played a significant role in supporting deployed troops by assisting with logistics and local coordination, drawing on his familiarity with the area and long association with the unit. His efforts, carried out at personal risk during periods of heightened tension, earned him recognition from the Army, the release noted.

In recognition of his continued contribution to society and his support during Operation Sindoor, the Army Chief felicitated him with the Veteran Achiever Award during the visit. Family members, ex-servicemen and local residents were present on the occasion.

Several other veterans and civilians, including women and children from the region, also met the Army Chief during the visit. The exchanges were informal, reflecting the close bond between serving personnel, former soldiers and civilians in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

For residents of the region, where military service is closely interwoven with everyday life, the visit highlighted the continuing connection between the Indian Army, its veterans and the communities they come from, the release highlighted. (ANI)

