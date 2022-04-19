Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday launched e-Kitab Kosh, an online library initiative of the information technology department for providing access to a repository of learning resources in five languages.

The online library can be accessed at www.elibrary.jk.gov.in.

The e-Kitab Kosh is envisioned for providing access to a virtual repository of learning resources in five languages of English, Hindi, Urdu, Dogri and Kashmiri, an official spokesman said.

The chief secretary directed the department to make available all e-books of JK-BOSE and NCERT on the website for assisting students with learning material in the spirit of the digital India mission.

