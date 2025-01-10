Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday launched a portal for submitting RTI requests, checking their status, and receiving responses electronically, without the need to visit government offices in person.

The General Administration Department (GAD) is the nodal agency for managing the RTI Online Application Portal, through which all departments are responsible for disposing of RTI applications.

"Launched J-K RTI Online Portal at the Civil Secretariat. In a case of better late than never, the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir have, at last, got their own RTI portal," Chief Minister Abdullah said on social media platform Facebook.

Abdullah emphasised that the RTI portal aims to provide citizens with a user-friendly and efficient platform for submitting RTI requests, checking their status, and receiving responses online.

"This digital shift will make the entire RTI process more streamlined, transparent, and user-friendly," he added.

The chief minister said the initiative would contribute to greater transparency, accountability, and effective governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Any complaints regarding RTI applications or delays in their disposal within the stipulated time-frame need to be submitted to the nodal officers of the respective departments, they added. The department-wise list of nodal officers is available on the RTI Online Portal.

RTI applications and appeals can be filed only for the public authorities listed in the public authority menu of the RTI Online Portal, they said.

If an RTI application or appeal needs to be submitted for a public authority not listed on this portal, it is recommended to file the RTI application in physical form to such public authorities, they added.

