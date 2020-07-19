Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Samba district administration has ordered complete lockdown in Vijaypur tehsil from Sunday to July 24 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the order issued by Samba District Magistrate (DM) Rohit Khajuria, only essential services, including clinics, chemist shops, homeopathy shops and testing labs will remain open from 9 am to 8 pm during the lockdown period.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 1,284 COVID-19 Cases Today, State Tally Reaches 43,780: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir reached 13,198 on Saturday, according to the health department, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Territory reported 441 new COVID-19 cases (398 in Kashmir) and 5 deaths on Saturday. The number of active cases reached 5,797 and the death toll due to the disease has reached 236. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: MHA Seeks Report From Chief Secretary on 'Phone Tapping' Row, Say Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)