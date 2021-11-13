Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Mechanical Engineering Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government conducted a mock drill to test various machines for their proper functioning as part of winter preparedness especially with regard to snow clearance.

The department said that it is ready for heavy snowfall during winter in the Kashmir Valley.

In-charge of Snow Clearing Control Room, Srinagar, Ghulam Hassan told ANI, "Our snow clearing machines are ready. We are ready 100 per cent ready to face adverse weather conditions caused by snowfall in the valley. We use ploughs and other types of machinery to clear the snow from the roads, and national highways."

Rajesh Sharma, Executive Engineer of the Mechanical Engineering Department said, "We are ready for snow clearance activities in the valley. We have today conducted a mock drill of snow cleaning machines to boost public confidence. We also have 'Russia snow cutters' in place. We are well prepared."

The minimum temperature is likely to be appreciably below normal (-3.0 degree Celcius to -4.0 degree Celcius) at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, the India Meteorological Department said today. (ANI)

