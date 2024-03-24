India News | J-K: JeM Terror Module in Srinagar Busted; 4 Held

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the security forces, busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module on Saturday.

Agency News ANI| Mar 24, 2024 07:38 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | J-K: JeM Terror Module in Srinagar Busted; 4 Held
Seizes ammunition (Pic credit/@KashmirPolice)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the security forces, busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module on Saturday.

Four terror associates were arrested during the operation, the police said, adding that a huge cache of arms was recovered from their possession.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 24, 2024.

https://x.com/KashmirPolice/status/1771586448631676935?s=20

"Srinagar Police alongwith SF's busted JeM #terror module, 04 #terrorist associates arrested & huge cache of Arms/Ammunition recovered from their possession. FIR registered, #Investigation set in progress," read a post on the official X handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

Also Read | Jaipur Fire: Six Killed, Two Injured After Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Bassi Area (Watch Videos).

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
m/cws/share?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fagency-news%2Findia-news-j-k-jem-terror-module-in-srinagar-busted-4-held-5841627.html&token=&isFramed=true',550, 550)">
Agency News ANI| Mar 24, 2024 07:38 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | J-K: JeM Terror Module in Srinagar Busted; 4 Held
Seizes ammunition (Pic credit/@KashmirPolice)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the security forces, busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module on Saturday.

Four terror associates were arrested during the operation, the police said, adding that a huge cache of arms was recovered from their possession.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 24, 2024.

https://x.com/KashmirPolice/status/1771586448631676935?s=20

"Srinagar Police alongwith SF's busted JeM #terror module, 04 #terrorist associates arrested & huge cache of Arms/Ammunition recovered from their possession. FIR registered, #Investigation set in progress," read a post on the official X handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

Also Read | Jaipur Fire: Six Killed, Two Injured After Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Bassi Area (Watch Videos).

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Kerala
Google Trends Google Trends
Holika Dahan 2024
20K+ searches
England Football
10K+ searches
Germany
10K+ searches
KKR बनाम SRH
5K+ searches
Lunar eclipse 2024
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul Gandhi
₹46,3170.04%
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly