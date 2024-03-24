India News | J-K: JeM Terror Module in Srinagar Busted; 4 Held

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the security forces, busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module on Saturday.

Four terror associates were arrested during the operation, the police said, adding that a huge cache of arms was recovered from their possession.

"Srinagar Police alongwith SF's busted JeM #terror module, 04 #terrorist associates arrested & huge cache of Arms/Ammunition recovered from their possession. FIR registered, #Investigation set in progress," read a post on the official X handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

