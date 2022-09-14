Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 14 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the 11 people who lost their lives in the minibus accident that occurred in the Sawjian area of J-K's Poonch on Wednesday.

He took to Twitter and said, "Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

He also assure an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the 26 injured people that have been evacuated to the Mandi hospital.

"Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased," he said further in his tweet while also mentioning that the Police and Civil authorities have been directed to provide best possible treatment to the injured persons.

The accident took place while the bus was on its way to Mandi from Sawjian. The rescue operation by the Indian Army is underway. (ANI)

