Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the Seva Parv at the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra.

The initiative marks the beginning of a fortnight-long campaign dedicated to public service, volunteerism, and community participation across the Union Territory.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that Seva Parv embodies the spirit of collective responsibility and selfless service. He added that launching this campaign from the revered shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi carries a symbolic message of devotion, duty, and commitment towards the welfare of society.

The Seva Parv, being observed from September 17 to October 2, will include a series of activities focused on cleanliness drives, plantation, health camps, awareness programmes, and citizen engagement initiatives in every district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor also prayed for peace, prosperity, and well-being of all citizens, and called upon youth, community groups, and volunteers to actively participate in the campaign.

Marking World Tourism Day, a Heritage Walk was organised on Saturday in Katra to promote the traditional route leading to the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The walk was flagged off by SDM Katra, Piyush Dhotra, in the presence of the officials, local residents, and pilgrims.

Participants retraced the historic path that has been followed by devotees for centuries, highlighting its spiritual, cultural, and heritage value. (ANI)

