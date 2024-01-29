Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the new campus of Asian School at Miran Sahib, Jammu on Monday and said that the reputed institution is making an immense contribution in imparting value-based quality education to the students.

Sadhvi Ritambhara, founder of Vatsalygram Vrindavan, also graced the occasion. The Lt Governor extended his felicitations and best wishes to the management of the premier co-education Boarding School of Dehradun, Uttarakhand for starting its branch in Jammu.

The Lt Governor called upon the private educational institutions to come forward and discharge their responsibility towards society.

"Transformation of education sector should be our commitment. Private educational institutions must adopt some measures to ensure that education is accessible, affordable to all so that marginalised section of society benefit and education sector is truly inclusive," said Manoj Sinha.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor talked about the educational reforms introduced, under the guidance of Prime Minister, to establish India as a knowledge economy.

"Our education sector had witnessed stagnation for more than three decades. It had adversely impacted the society's morale and the country's confidence was shaken. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi instilled new confidence in the society. He has restored the ancient glory of Bharat," the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor urged the teaching community to encourage hands-on, experiential and collaborative learning and develop an enabling environment for the all-round development of students.

One of the most important resources for our nation's growth is youth. The education must strengthen the contribution of youth in India's march towards Viksit Bharat, the Lt Governor further added. (ANI)

