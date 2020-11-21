Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) Nearly 20 acres of land was recovered from encroachers in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said.

The Samba district administration conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Palth village and retrieved 159.15 kanal (nearly 20 acres) of land from encroachers, they said.

Also Read | Android 11 OS Update Coming To OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Next Month.

The anti-encroachment drive team worked under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria.

Excavators were used to demolish several illegal concrete structures including sheds, pavements and boundary walls, the officials said.

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Exams 2020: Railways Allows Teaching And Non-Teaching Staff, Students to Travel by Mumbai Local Trains Up To December 10.

Giving details, they said that of the nearly 20 acres of land, around six acres was encroached by some influential persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)