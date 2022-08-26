Srinagar, Aug 26 (PTI) The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday directed NIA special courts in Anantnag and Baramulla to expedite and take up the cases on priority.

It transferred all civil, sessions trial cases -- except rape cases -- and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases from designated NIA courts to other courts in order expedite the trial of NIA cases.

"In order to ease out the pressure from the NIA Courts, the Chief Justice has been pleased to transfer the Civil, Session trial cases (except Rape Cases) and NDPS cases pending in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, (NIA Special Court), Anantnag to the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag for disposal in accordance with law," an order issued by Registrar General of the High Court of J-K and Ladakh Sanjeev Gupta said.

"Similarly, Session trial cases, NDPS and Civil Cases are transferred from the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (NIA Special Court), Baramulla to the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Baramulla for disposal in accordance with law,” the order reads.

The order said the NIA special courts in Anantnag and Baramulla are directed to expedite and take up the cases on priority.

