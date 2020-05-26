India News | J-K: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Balakote Sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 (ANI): The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire in the Balakote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, early morning today.

The Pakistan Army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

