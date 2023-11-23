Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 23 (ANI): Continuing its action against drug peddlers, the Handwara Police on Thursday attached land measuring seven marlas belonging to a notorious drug peddler, Fayaz Ahmad Malla, police said.

This was the second day of the seizure or attachment drive conducted by the Handwara police. The accused is the son of one, Gh Mohi-ud-Din Mir, a resident of Muqam Himwanpora Kralgund Handwara, police said in a statement.

The land has been seized under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, police said, adding that the drug peddler was found involved in two separate cases under Sections 8 and 21 of the NDPS Act at Kralgund police station.

The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of the investigation or inquiry conducted by Handwara Police.

The property was, prima facie, accrued from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the owner, police said.

The drug peddler is currently detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and is lodged at Central Jail Kotbhalwal in Jammu, they added. (ANI)

