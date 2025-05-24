Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited the civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district affected by cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

Gandhi also interacted with residents, assuring them he would raise their concerns and hardships at the national level.

"It was a big tragedy, and many people have lost their lives. There has been huge damage. I spoke with the people and tried to understand their problems. They have requested me to raise this issue on the national level, and I will do that," Rahul Gandhi asserted.

He said that people in Poonch bear the biggest burden of war with courage and dignity every time.

Today, I met the families of those who lost their lives in Pakistan's shelling in Poonch. Broken houses, scattered belongings, moist eyes and painful stories of losing loved ones in every corner - these patriotic families bear the biggest burden of war with courage and dignity every time," the Congress MP said in a post on X.

"Salute to their courage. I stand strongly with the victim families - I will definitely raise their demands and issues at the national level," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Raebareli MP visited a school in Poonch and interacted with the students affected by Pakistan's cross-border shelling. Gandhi told the students that their way of responding to this problem should be to study and play really hard.

"Now, you have seen danger and a little bit of a frightening situation, but don't worry, everything will come back to normal. Your way of responding to this problem should be to study and play really hard and make a lot of friends in school," the Congress MP said.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hamid Karra said that Poonch district in the Union Territory was the worst affected by Pakistan's recent cross-border shelling.

Recently, a five-member Trinamool Congress delegation on Thursday met with the families affected by Pakistani shelling in Poonch district, expressing solidarity with the families and reaffirming their commitment to humanity and peace. (ANI)

