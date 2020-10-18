Srinagar, Oct 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 578 fresh COVID-19 cases, while seven fatalities took place in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 87,942 and the death toll to 1,379, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 193 are from Jammu and 385 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

Also Read | Kamal Nath Stokes Row, Calls BJP Candidate Imarti Devi ‘Item’ While Campaigning For MP Bypolls 2020 (Watch Video).

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 167 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 119 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 8,677 active coronavirus cases, while 77,886 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Ready to Take On BJP in Its Bastion; Fighting Uphill Battle Proves Mettle, Says Luv Sinha.

Meanwhile, seven deaths took place in the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir - three in Jammu region and four in the valley - taking the death toll to 1,379, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)