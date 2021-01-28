Srinagar, Jan 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 63 new coronavirus cases that raised its tally to 1,24,297, while one person died due to the infection in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The number of active cases in the union territory fell below the 1,000-mark for the first time in the past eight months, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 18 were reported from the Jammu division and 45 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 26 cases, including 13 travellers, followed by 13 in Jammu district.

While eight districts -- Budgam, Kulgam, Doda, Kathua Kishtwar, Udhampur, Reasi and Ramban -- did not report any fresh case, 10 others recorded cases in single digits, the officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases was 963 in the union territory, while 1,21,402 patients have recovered so far, they said.

One death was reported from Jammu in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the virus to 1,932, the officials said.

