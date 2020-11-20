Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) Nineteen people who were trapped in snow on the Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were rescued by security forces, officials said on Friday.

These people were travelling from Shopian to Poonch when their vehicles got stuck in the snow accumulated on the road at Pir ki Gali on Thursday night, they said.

Also Read | Night Curfew to be Imposed in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam Districts as COVID-19 Cases Rise, Check Timings Here.

As soon as the information was received, teams from Army and police launched an operation to rescue the stranded passengers, the officials said.

All the persons were rescued and taken to Poshana where they were provided food and other facilities, the officials said.

Also Read | Rajasthan to Impose Section 144 From November 21 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in The State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)