Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu & Kashmir conducted a one-day workshop on Financial Investigation, Money Laundering and Terror Financing here on Thursday, which was coordinated by DDP SIA at the SIA Headquarters.

According to an official press release, the workshop aimed to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to detect, prevent, and combat financial crimes by efficient investigation.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 38-Year-Old Man Arrested for 'Sexually Abusing' 2 Minor Daughters of Live-In Partner in Ernakulam.

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and Additional Commissioner, CGST Vidyut Vikash was the resource person of the meeting who highlighted the significance of inter-agency collaboration and the importance of staying ahead of evolving financial crime tactics, said the press release.

The participants were engaged in interactive discussions and practical case studies.

Also Read | Hinjawadi Minibus Fire: Upset Over Pay Cut, Vengeful Driver Set Vehicle Ablaze, Say Police; CCTV Video of Crime Surfaces.

The speaker provided valuable insights into the latest techniques and strategies for financial investigation, risk assessment, and legal frameworks related to money laundering and terror financing.

The workshop covered crucial topics which included understanding financial crime trends and typologies, techniques in financial investigations, the role of financial intelligence units (FIUs), international cooperation and regulatory compliance, and case studies on money laundering and terror financing, the press release added.

The SIA reaffirmed its commitment to capacity-building initiatives that strengthen financial crime investigations.

The workshop was organised under the aegis and guidance of the Director SIA, J&K.

The workshop was attended by the officers of SIA including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of SIA, J&K. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)