Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): The State Investigation Unit (SIU) produced the chargesheet against three terrorists and one associate under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the NIA Court in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Monday.

The chargesheet against three terrorists, namely Ehsan Ul Hag Sheikh, hailing from Murran Pulwama, Owais Feroz Mir, a resident of Frestabal Pampore in PoK and Abrar-ul-Islam, a resident of Pakistan and an associate namely Ishtiyaq Nazir Dar, resident of Ashmander Pulwama was produced before the NIA court.

"Today on March 25, 2024, SIU Pulwama produced a chargesheet in case FIR No. 260/2023 of Police Station Pulwama under Sections 18, 20, 38, 39 & 40 UAPA Act against three terrorists namely Ehsan Ul Haq Sheikh son of Abdul Rasheed Sheikh resident of Murran Pulwama, Owais Feroz Mir son of Feroz Ahmad Mir resident of Frestabal Pampore A/P PoK and Abrar-ul-Islam resident of Pakistan, and a terrorist associate, namely Ishtiyaq Nazir Dar son of Nazir Ahmad Dar resident of Ashmander Pulwama (presently under custody) before the designated NIA Court Pulwama," according to an official release.

Further, as per the release, the chargesheet against another accused (CCL) Abbas Majeed Parray son of Abdul Majeed Parray, a resident of Ashmander Pulwama, in the same case has already been submitted before the JJB Court Pulwama on December 27, 2023. (ANI)

