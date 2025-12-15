Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Cold wave conditions in the Kashmir Valley are unlikely to slow down as temperature drops in many areas. However, despite the weather, tourists are flocking to the Valley enjoy the cold and serene scenery, expecting snowfall.

According to the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department), Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg experienced lower temperatures than on December 14. The minimum temperature ranges from 1°C to 3°C across many areas of Kashmir, while the maximum is 8°C to 16°C during the day, providing brief relief.

The persistent cold wave hasn't deterred any tourists from planning trips to enjoy the chilly breeze. While speaking with one of the tourists, she mentioned that the cold is enjoyable and that it would be great if it snowed.

"It is very cold here, but we are enjoying it... The view of the Dal Lake was also very good... The snow should fall because that's what the tourists have come here to see.", she said.

Another tourist from Delhi noted that they need to bundle up in order to enjoy the cold and scenery. He also complemented the beauty of Kashmir as a first-time visitor.

"Yes, it's very cold. I am wearing a cap, jacket and carrying gloves because of the cold. I hope there is some rain or snow, as this type of cold is biting and would bring some relief. We are visiting Kashmir for the first time, and the people are right in calling it "Jannat" because wherever you look, there is beauty..."

Visuals from Srinagar show foggy streets near Dal Lake due to the cold. Excited tourists can also be seen taking pictures to commemorate the moment. Tourism is likely to remain steady in the coming days due to the cold wave across the Kashmir Valley. (ANI)

